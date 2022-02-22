Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $28.99

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.46. 14,707,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,244,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.