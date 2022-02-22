Brokerages Set IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Target Price at C$5.31

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMV. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

IMV stock opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.89.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

