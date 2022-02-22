Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target at $12.29

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on IVPAF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,438. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

