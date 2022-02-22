Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Target Price at GBX 7,653.13

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,578.13 ($103.06).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($84.32) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,400 ($127.84) to GBX 8,800 ($119.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,525 ($102.34) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON:RKT traded up GBX 84 ($1.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,357 ($86.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,181.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,957.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($92.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

