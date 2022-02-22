Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $33.20

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9,868.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 59.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after buying an additional 173,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.