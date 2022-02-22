Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target at $16.59

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.59.

LWSCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

LWSCF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.07. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

