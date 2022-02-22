Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $92.39

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.39.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.81. 181,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,671. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.