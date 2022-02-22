Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $20.21

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 209,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,232. The company has a market capitalization of $728.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 76,788 shares of company stock worth $1,057,624 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

