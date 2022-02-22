Brokers Set Expectations for Baxter International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

BAX stock opened at $82.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,159,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 633.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.