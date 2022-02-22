Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 137,100 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Emerald worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Emerald by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Emerald during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EEX opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $227.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

