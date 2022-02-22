Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $149,306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $88,349,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $75,901,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,906 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of XRAY opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.