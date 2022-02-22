Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,938 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFX opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

