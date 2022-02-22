BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.20) to GBX 240 ($3.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.33.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.67 on Monday. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

