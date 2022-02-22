Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells $19,864,000.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.13. 974,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $5,536,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

