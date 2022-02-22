Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,166.43 ($29.46).
BRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,040 ($27.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.88) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In related news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($25.15) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($452.63).
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
