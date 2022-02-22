Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,166.43 ($29.46).

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,040 ($27.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.88) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($25.15) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($452.63).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,019 ($27.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,689.50 ($22.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($30.83). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,839.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,880.90. The firm has a market cap of £8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.