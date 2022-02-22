BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Shares of BWXT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. 805,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,236. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

