Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Critical Comparison

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Byrna Technologies and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50 Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.20%. Atkore has a consensus price target of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Atkore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Atkore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 11.68 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -62.54 Atkore $2.93 billion 1.61 $587.86 million $14.80 7.11

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atkore beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

