Cabot Co. (CBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 11th

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Cabot has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.