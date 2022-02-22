CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.86) to €4.20 ($4.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

