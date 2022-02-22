California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Chemours worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Chemours by 146.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

