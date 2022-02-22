California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of NOV worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NOV by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

