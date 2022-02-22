California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.41 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 364,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 350,597 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.