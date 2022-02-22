California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Saia worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $267.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.05. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

