California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,207 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of ZG opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $197.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.