California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,666 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BYD opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

