Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,876,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $168.47 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

