Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $5.73

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.39. Canaan shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 38,642 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $814.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95.

Get Canaan alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canaan by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Canaan by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 301,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.