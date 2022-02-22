Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$244.00 at Boenning Scattergood

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price hoisted by Boenning Scattergood from C$234.00 to C$244.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$230.00.

CTC.A stock opened at C$192.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$182.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$184.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$159.44 and a 1-year high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

