Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.30. Cango shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $506.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cango by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cango by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cango in the second quarter valued at $857,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

