Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.30. Cango shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $506.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cango (NYSE:CANG)
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
