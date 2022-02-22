Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE CAJ opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36. Canon has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 184,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,723,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 203,653 shares during the last quarter.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

