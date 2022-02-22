Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$9.60 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.74.

CGC stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

