Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 131.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of Capri worth $38,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Capri by 838.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

