Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will earn $1.16 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$6.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.52.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

