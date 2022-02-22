Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 33,054 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,054 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 255,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298,029. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

