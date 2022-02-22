Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,530 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 339,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

