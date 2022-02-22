Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 100,182 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 259,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 687,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,021,000 after buying an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,858,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. 11,729,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.