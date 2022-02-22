Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 241,617 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 117.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $97,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.