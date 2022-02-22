Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 241,617 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 117.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $97,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

