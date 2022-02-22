Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 441,268 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $293,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $143.59. 60,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,144. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

