Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.150-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,353,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

