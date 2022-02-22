Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 178176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

CRDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

