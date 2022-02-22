CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.95

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.95 and last traded at $101.04, with a volume of 25209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

Get CarMax alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.