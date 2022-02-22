Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.78.

CARR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

