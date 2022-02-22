Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $356.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

