Cascades (TSE:CAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 44374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

