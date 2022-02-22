Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,073 shares of company stock valued at $438,447,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

