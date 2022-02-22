CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CTT stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

