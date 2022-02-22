Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 7th

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.