CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.72. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.