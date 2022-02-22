Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

