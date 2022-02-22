Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of Celcuity worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Celcuity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Celcuity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

